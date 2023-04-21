Kylie Jenner shares cute TikTok with her "favorite girl" amid Timothée Chalamet rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner went nose-to-nose with her daughter Stormi Webster in an adorable TikTok clip!

Kylie Jenner snuggles and kisses her daughter Stormi Webster in a new TikTok clip. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old beauty mogul continued to show why she's a natural when it comes to being a mom in a new video that featured her mini-me.

On Thursday, Kylie posted a short but sweet clip on her TikTok where she's seen lovingly gazing at the adorable five-year-old.

The Kardashians star sported a neon green top as she and Stormi smiled at each other and rubbed their noses together.

Kylie is then seen mouthing "I love you" to her oldest daughter before pulling Stormi in close for more snuggles and kisses.

"My favorite girl," the mom of two captioned the clip that was paired with audio from a 2021 YouTube docuseries on the Kylie Cosmetics brand, where momager, Kris Jenner, praised her youngest daughter's parenting style.

"She gives me so much joy watching her with Stormi. Never seen anything like it. And she's so patient," Kris is heard saying in the background.