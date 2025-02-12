Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet get handsy in rare film festival date

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (l.) got handsy at this year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival. © IMAGO / Picturelux

The lovebirds' relationship is certainly not a complete unknown, as Kimothée was spotted getting handsy at the SBIFF on Tuesday!

The Hollywood Reporter dropped a viral clip from the event that featured Kylie and Timothée cozying up in the audience before the Oscar nominee accepted the Arlington Artist of the Year Award.

The Khy founder stunned in an all-black, backless gown as she cheered on her boyfriend during his acceptance speech for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Kylie and Timothée were also captured sweetly holding each other and laughing while enjoying the evening festivities with the crowd.

The sighting follows their low-key date night in Beverly Hills weeks ago, where the two were seen not-so-discreetly entering a hotel in the area.