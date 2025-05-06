Kylie Jenner flies solo at the 2025 Met Gala – where was Timothée Chalamet?

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner made another show-stopping appearance at the Met Gala this year, but where was her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet?

As Kylie Jenner (r.) hit the Met Gala carpet on Monday, Timothée Chalamet was cheering on the New York Knicks with some friends. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 27-year-old reality star turned heads on Monday in a Ferragamo look that featured a herringbone top and skirt broken up by a black sheer panel that exposed her midriff.

Many fans had been hoping that the couple, who started dating back in 2023, would make their red carpet debut at the gala, but the Dune star was MIA from fashion's biggest night.

While Kylie was strutting her stuff on the carpet, Timothée made no secret of how he was spending his night.

On his Instagram story, the 29-year-old Oscar nominee shared several photos of himself watching the New York Knicks' playoff game with some friends.

He kept fans updated on his thoughts up until the team scored an overtime win over the Boston Celtics in a game Timothée called "insane."

While the lovebirds may have gone their separate ways on Monday, it seems that Timothée's love for the Knicks has officially rubbed off on his Los Angeles native girlfriend!