Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially change their son's name

Los Angeles, California - Hello Aire, now officially! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have finally made the steps to change their son's name, having changed their minds about Wolf.

So long Wolf, hello Aire! Kylie Jenner (r) and Travis Scott have legally begun the process of changing their son's moniker. © Collage: BOB LEVEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

According to TMZ, the rumored exes have filed the paperwork requesting to legally change their baby boy's name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster.

Per the outlet, Kylie and Travis said in the filing that they "regret the initial name choice" and now that they "have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit."

Both the reality star and the 31-year-old rapper signed off on the petition and are currently waiting for the courts to finalize the name change.

Last March, the young parents announced a big change in their son's life.

"FYI, our son's name is no longer Wolf," the 24-year-old billionaire wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, adding, "We just didn't feel like that was really him, so I just wanted to share that because I'm still reading Wolf everywhere."

After keeping the new moniker under wraps for some time, it wasn't until January that the Kylie Cosmetics owner revealed her son's new name was Aire, also clarifying that his name is pronounced the same as the element. Incidentally, there might be a different kind of problem with the pair's latest choice.