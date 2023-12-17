Kylie Jenner bares her bottom in cheeky new promo

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner bared her bottom while modeling new a Khy fit!

Kylie Jenner put her curvy bottom on display in a new Khy shoot.  © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner's newest venture has plenty to offer this holiday season!

On Saturday, the Khy fashion line founder promoted her new drop by flaunting her curvy bottom.

On the official Instagram page for Kylie's newest brand, the beauty mogul was seen in sexy clip rocking a bright red oversized fleece hoodie and a pair of cheeky underwear.

The 26-year-old struck sultry poses as she adjusted the pullover and fixed the hoodie over her signature black tresses.

Kylie was also barefoot in the promo and sat on the ground in front of a clean studio background, as she sported a sultry smoky eyeshadow look teamed with bronze-tinted blush and a soft brown lip.

The post's caption read, "drop 003: the fleece oversized hoodie in red. available now on khy.com."

The red hoodie is a part of her third collection from her new brand, which consists of cozy casual wear and sweat sets.

Previous looks Kylie modeled for the line included an all-red sweatpants and tee combination, plus black sweatpants, a multi-colored crew neck shirt, and a short-sleeved gray hoodie.

