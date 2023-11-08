Kylie Jenner flaunts curves for latest Khy fashion drop

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has the perfect solution for the winter season with new items from her line, Khy!

Kylie Jenner is making winter look stylish this year with her new collection from her brand Khy. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old fashion mogul flaunted her curves while showcasing more items from her new brand.

Following Kylie's announcement unveiling Khy, The Kardashians star hasn't been shy when it comes to rocking looks from the clothing line.

Kylie took to her Instagram story to model a snug piece from the Drop 002 line, which will drop on November 15, that featured a vibrant blue catsuit, puffer jackets, and "base layers."

She kicked off the clip by first recording a rack of blue puffers placed inside a spacious studio.

"Okay, so we just revealed Drop 002 for Khy. We collaborated with Entire Studios, one of my favorites," Kylie explained off-camera before walking closer to the racks so viewers could get a closer look.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a photo dump of the 002 collection, where she also wore a white catsuit fit with a matching puff coat.

