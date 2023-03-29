Kylie Jenner breaks a sweat while showing off fit physique on TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner proved that Kim Kardashian isn't the only one in her family that takes fitness seriously with a new TikTok highlighting her gym routine.

Work out Kylie Jenner! The beauty mogul showed fans her morning gym routine in a sexy new TikTok! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

On Tuesday, the busy beauty mogul took a moment to give fans a brief look at her morning gym routine.

"My morningggg," Kylie captioned the clip along with a black heart emoji that matched her all-black ensemble.

The quick video begins with the Kardashians star hilariously struggling to put on her black sneakers before she hit the Alo gym.

It then switches to the brunette bombshell posing in front of the weight rack before she moves on to pushing some serious weights and using the hip adduction machine.



Finally, the 25-year-old ends her sweat session by hopping onto a treadmill for a little bit of cardio.

Of course, the Kylie's Cosmetics owner looked stylish from head to toe with a sexy, one-shoulder sports bra and leggings.

Before her workout session, the mom of two rocked a black puffer coat and matching shaded while also bringing a sparkly, pink water bottle to quench her thirst.