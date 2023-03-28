Kylie Jenner stuns on the 'gram in a backless, metallic gown!

Los Angeles, California - New trend alert! Kylie Jenner may have started a new fashion craze with her most recent look on Instagram .

Kylie Jenner is turning heads on social media with a new backless gown! © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie continues to come for the title of most fashionable among the Kardashian-Jenners with a stunning new dress that's a head-turner.

On Monday, the 25-year-old beauty magnate posted a carousel of snaps while modeling a backless, metallic gown that features a sheer turtleneck, glove-like sleeves, and a super low-dipping cut that exposes the majority of her back.

Kylie also showed off her extra-long extensions while wearing the skin-tight gown alongside clothing racks in a room with visible water pipes on the wall.

"2am somewhere," she captioned the post hinting that she may have been trying on the sexy ensemble for an occasion.

Or it could've been just for fun.

Either way, Kylie's latest look is one of many daring fashion choices she's sported as of late.

While attending Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty with sis Kendall Jenner, the mom of two wore two gorgeous gowns, one of which was metallic and featured a matching cape.