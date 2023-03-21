Kylie Jenner debuts "long hair don't care" that is "doin' the most"

Los Angeles, California - Long hair don't care! Kylie Jenner debuted XXL hair extensions in her latest clip for her beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, and they certainly make viewers do a double take.

Kylie Jenner got some extra, extra length added to her hair in her newest tutorial for Kylie's Cosmetics. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliecosmetics

The 25-year-old make-up mogul is sporting a new 'do, and although it might seem over the top in length, many fans think it looks pretty damn good.

On Monday, Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram account dropped a new clip featuring the CEO using her "go-to" cream blush.

"@kyliejenner's go-to cream blush, our DOIN THE MOST glow balm," the video is captioned. In it, Kylie is seen looking cozy in a plush, tan robe and features her new butt-length hair extensions.

"The more blush, the better," Kylie says in the vid as she applies the coral cream on her cheeks.

Yet her luxurious black tresses were the star of the show, which sailed past her waist and were styled into a side-parted half-up hairstyle.

The free-flowing extensions further prove Ms. Kylie isn't one to shy away from daring looks, as seen with her most recent fashion statements.

The reality star stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with not only one but two head-turning gowns, and has already made a splash twice this year at Paris Fashion Week.