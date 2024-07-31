Kylie Jenner declares summer has been "good" while flaunting freckles
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner showed off her natural specks in some new Instagram snaps!
Apparently, Summer 2024 has been good to the 26-year-old beauty mogul, who hit back at her critics with stunning new pics.
Kylie's latest Instagram posts from Monday featured three selfies of the mom of two riding in a Lamborghini while flaunting her freckles in a cream-colored top.
The low-cut top offered more glimpses of the Khy founders' natural glow while she also sported minimum makeup and had her hair styled in wild, loose curls.
She captioned the post, "more freckles means it’s been a goooooood summer," – though Kylie's freckles probably aren't the only reason why she's been having a memorable season!
Did Timothée Chalamet jet off to Italy with Kylie?
The Kardashians star was recently spotted in Italy and then Greece with her best friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, and her two kids, Stormi and Aire.
Yet fans are speculating that Kylie may have been joined by her boo, Timothée Chalamet, as well!
Per The Mirror, a Reddit user recently wrote, "Rumor has it – Kylie, Stassi, Timothée, Timothee's friend Dom were all in Greece together," while another claimed that the Wonka star was seen at an airport in Greece, adding, "I think they were probably all together."
A good summer indeed!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner