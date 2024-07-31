Kylie Jenner declares summer has been "good" while flaunting freckles

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner showed off her natural specks in some new Instagram snaps!

Kylie Jenner flaunted her cute freckles after receiving criticism over her last Instagram post. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Apparently, Summer 2024 has been good to the 26-year-old beauty mogul, who hit back at her critics with stunning new pics.

Kylie's latest Instagram posts from Monday featured three selfies of the mom of two riding in a Lamborghini while flaunting her freckles in a cream-colored top.

The low-cut top offered more glimpses of the Khy founders' natural glow while she also sported minimum makeup and had her hair styled in wild, loose curls.

She captioned the post, "more freckles means it’s been a goooooood summer," – though Kylie's freckles probably aren't the only reason why she's been having a memorable season!