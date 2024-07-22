Kylie Jenner drops more dreamy Venice pics: "Doesn't really get any better than this"

Venice, Italy - Kylie Jenner isn't done documenting her Venice escape with her two kiddies, Stormi and Aire Webster!

Kylie Jenner (r.) gave fans more looks at her swoon-worthy Venice vacation with her kids Stormi (l.) and Aire. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 26-year-old fashion mogul made fans jealous with her swoon-worthy footage from her Venice vacay over the weekend.

Kylie's first Instagram dump featured The Kardashians star flashing her backside, covered, of course, in a black, backless catsuit as she posed in front of her cozy hotel room.

The Khy founder modeled her monochromatic fit in front of an open window, which showed a picturesque look at the streets of Rome.

The form-fitting look that plunged all the way to Kylie's bottom also came with a halter-neck tie that she flaunted by holding up her wavy curls.

Following this, the reality star dropped back-to-back pics of her daughter and son sweetly standing next to each other on a boat.