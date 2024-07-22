Kylie Jenner drops more dreamy Venice pics: "Doesn't really get any better than this"
Venice, Italy - Kylie Jenner isn't done documenting her Venice escape with her two kiddies, Stormi and Aire Webster!
The 26-year-old fashion mogul made fans jealous with her swoon-worthy footage from her Venice vacay over the weekend.
Kylie's first Instagram dump featured The Kardashians star flashing her backside, covered, of course, in a black, backless catsuit as she posed in front of her cozy hotel room.
The Khy founder modeled her monochromatic fit in front of an open window, which showed a picturesque look at the streets of Rome.
The form-fitting look that plunged all the way to Kylie's bottom also came with a halter-neck tie that she flaunted by holding up her wavy curls.
Following this, the reality star dropped back-to-back pics of her daughter and son sweetly standing next to each other on a boat.
Stormi and Aire matched in white outfits as the family went under a canal, but the second snap, where the six-year-old is seen holding her baby brother, is truly heartwarming.
Kylie captioned the post, "doesn't really get any better than this." When in Rome!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner