Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's current relationship status revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet still together after so much speculation of a breakup ? Here's the scoop on their current relationship status!

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Kylie's relationship with the Dune actor is going well, despite rumors to the contrary.

"Things are great with Timothée. Kylie is happy," the source said.

"They are both busy, but making time to see each other, especially on the weekends. He's been working in NYC. She's visited him and he's also been back to LA some weekends," the insider continued.

"They're making it work," they added.

Timothée and Kylie have kept their relationship on the down low since the couple started dating, especially after a big media circus followed a public appearance together at the Golden Globes.

"Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile," the source said.

"They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy."