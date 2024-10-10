Kylie Jenner flaunts cake replica of her iconic Paris Fashion Week moment!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner celebrated Paris Fashion Week like the princess she is by having her cake... and eating it too!

Kylie Jenner's enchanting Paris Fashion Week moment has been captured in a yummy cake design. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

The 26-year-old Khy founder reflected on her magical runway look for Coperni's show during PFW.

Kylie closed out the October 1 show, set at Disneyland Paris, in an enchanting, custom-made strapless black ball gown.

On Tuesday evening, The Kardashians star honored the moment via her Instagram story with a cake that was a replica of Sleeping Beauty's Castle.

The cake's topper appears to be a tweaked version of a Belle figurine repainted to resemble Kylie in a mini version of the black Coperni gown.

The dessert design featured the pink light show over the castle, plus the bodice and skirt of the Kardashians star's look.

"Ummm this cake!!!!!" she captioned the footage, though she played coy on who created the tasty treat.