Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet match fits at New York red carpet event

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner was accompanied by Timothée Chalamet as she was honored at the 2023 WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards!

Kylie Jenner (l) and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a sweet date night together at the 2023 WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old fashion mogul and the 27-year-old Dune star were seen boo'd up at the Big Apple event.



Kylie and Timothée coordinated in all-black fits, with The Kardashians star rocking a custom Ferragamo dress that featured a latex bustier with a hip cutout layered over a matching long skirt.

She completed the stunning look with a pair of strappy heels and gold-studded chandelier earrings.

Meanwhile, the Wonka actor kept it simple in a sophisticated black suit with a black button-down underneath.

Kylie was honored by the magazine as this year's brand innovator in promotion of her new Khy clothing line while Timothée presented director Martin Scorsese with the film innovator of the year honor.

Though the pair didn't walk the red carpet together, they were pictured sitting together, laughing and smiling throughout the night.