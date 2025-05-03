Kylie Jenner pays tribute to Timothée Chalamet in latest photo dump!

New York, New York - It looks like Timothée Chalamet has made Kylie Jenner switch her NBA allegiance!

Kylie Jenner (r.) gave a nod to her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and his beloved New York Knicks in her latest Instagram photo dump! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tchalamet & @kyliejenner

The 27-year-old reality star showed off her recent adventures in a new Instagram slideshow shared on Friday with the caption, "i love it here."

The post kicked off with a mirror selfie that saw Kylie sporting a tiny black bikini and a New York Knicks hat, which appeared in another snap later on the carousel as well.

The hat quickly got fans buzzing, with many convinced it was a not-so-subtle nod to Timothée, who just so happens to be a huge fan of the Knicks.

Notably, Kylie has always appeared to be a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, and while she has brought the 29-year-old Dune star to watch her hometown team as well, his affection for the Knicks has clearly rubbed off on her!

Kylie and Timothée first sparked romance rumors in April 2023 and have been going strong ever since.

Over the past few months, they've brought their traditionally private relationship into the limelight, with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul supporting Timothée on the awards circuit for his acclaimed role in A Complete Unknown.