Kylie Jenner gets dragged into Megan Thee Stallion's defamation trial – will she testify?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has been named as a potential witness in Megan Thee Stallion 's upcoming defamation trial against blogger Milagro Gramz !

Kylie Jenner has been dragged into Megan Thee Stallion's (l.) legal battle. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Thibaud MORITZ / AFP

According to Complex, the 29-year-old Khy founder has been listed as a defense witness for the rapper's November 17 court date with the media personality.

Kylie joins a few other notable names, including podcaster Joe Budden, among the potential people that could testify, per a filing from September 5.

The reality star hasn't responded to the court doc, and there's always a chance that she could fight the subpoena.

Megan is suing Gramz for allegedly spreading "vicious" lies about the musician's case against Tory Lanez and cyberstalking her.

After a closely-watched trial, Lanez was sentenced to a decade a prison in 2023 for shooting Megan in the foot two years prior.

"I've endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists," Megan said in a statement.

"It's unacceptable behavior, and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods."