Megan Thee Stallion gears up to hash out scathing lawsuit with YouTuber Milagro Gramz

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion will have to settle her legal drama with YouTuber Milagro Gramz outside of court !

Megan Thee Stallion has been ordered to attend a court-mandated mediation with YouTuber Milagro Gramz. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Mamushi rapper hit the outspoken blogger with a lawsuit back in October for spewing "falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez shooting.

Now, according to AllHipHop, Meg and Gramz have been ordered to try to work things out in a court-mandated mediation.

Reportedly, the session has been scheduled for March 10, 2025, via Zoom, with retired Judge Scott Silverman set to oversee it.

The outlet explained that both parties have been required to file mediation reports no later than seven days after the session.

Meg filed the suit against the media personality for spreading lies over Lanez's trial and even cyberstalking the rapper.

Meg's lawyers said in the doc, "Enough is enough. Megan, a victim of violent crime and champion of women's rights to her millions of fans worldwide, will no longer stand for the defendant's campaign of harassment."