Kylie Jenner glows in sexy new campaigns!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner shined brighter than any diamond in her newest Glow Drink campaign!

Kylie Jenner can't stop glowing in her newest campaign pics. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Only the 26-year-old beauty mogul can make a beverage ad look so sexy!

On Wednesday, Kylie dropped her latest team-up with the beverage company via Instagram.

The mom of two flaunted the drink while rocking a sexy, long-sleeve black fitted dress completed with stunning shoulder pads.

Kylie teamed her sultry look with a wet, pulled-back ponytail and natural makeup with a stunning dark, cherry red lip.

She captioned the post, "She's glowing," and tagged the official IG page for the brand under the photo dump that featured three pics of Kylie with her Glow drink.

The Kardashians star kept her glow going with a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot where she also promoted her new Precision Pout lip liners

The clip showed Kylie giving a step-by-step process on how to use the new product, which was in the "Cocoa" shade, and also tagged her Kylie Cosmetics IG account.