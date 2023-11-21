Kylie Jenner glows in sexy thirst trap
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves while promoting her partnership with Glow Drinks.
Mirror, mirror on the wall, is Kylie the sexiest of them all?
On Monday evening, the 26-year-old reality star took thirst traps to a new level with her latest sultry campaign shoot for the beverage.
Kylie dropped back-to-back snaps via Instagram, where the mom of two stunned in a black fit while promoting Glow.
The Kylie's Cosmetics CEO wore a black mini-dress that showed off her curvaceous figure, while she kept her makeup smokey and styled her signature brunette tresses in loose curls.
"Nights with @drinkglow #glowpartner," Kylie captioned the post.
The Kardashians star has been sharing quite a few stunning posts as of late, continuing her "soft girl era" that she began over the summer.
Over the weekend, Kylie gave fans a glimpse into her daily makeup routine by using some of her own beauty products and posted personal clips of her time at home with her kids.
When Kylie isn't busy romancing her boo Timothée Chalamet, the businesswoman has also been promoting her new fashion line, Khy.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner