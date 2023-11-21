Kylie Jenner glows in sexy thirst trap

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves while promoting her partnership with Glow Drinks.

Kylie Jenner turned heads in her latest Instagram post. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Mirror, mirror on the wall, is Kylie the sexiest of them all?

On Monday evening, the 26-year-old reality star took thirst traps to a new level with her latest sultry campaign shoot for the beverage.

Kylie dropped back-to-back snaps via Instagram, where the mom of two stunned in a black fit while promoting Glow.

The Kylie's Cosmetics CEO wore a black mini-dress that showed off her curvaceous figure, while she kept her makeup smokey and styled her signature brunette tresses in loose curls.

"Nights with @drinkglow #glowpartner," Kylie captioned the post.

The Kardashians star has been sharing quite a few stunning posts as of late, continuing her "soft girl era" that she began over the summer.

Over the weekend, Kylie gave fans a glimpse into her daily makeup routine by using some of her own beauty products and posted personal clips of her time at home with her kids.