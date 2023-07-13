Kylie Jenner glows in two sexy fits on Instagram

Kylie Jenner effortlessly glows in her summer 'fits. © College: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

If you're in need of a sexy date night look or perhaps a brunch ensemble, the 25-year-old fashion mogul just dropped two pieces.

On Thursday, while promoting the drink Summer Glow on Instagram, Kylie is seen striking several poses in a skintight, semi-sheer white outfit that features a long-sleeved crop top, allowing the mom to show off her toned midriff is seen.

She added a micro skirt with a long panel that gave a glimpse at her fit legs as she stands on the passenger side of seemingly luxury vehicle.

"Summer glow," she captioned the photo dump.