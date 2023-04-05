Where do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stand after his thirst trap comment?

Have Kyile Jenner (r) and Travis Scott patched things up? © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Though it doesn't look like Kylie and Travis are reconciling, a new report claims that the parents still have an "amazing" bond three months after their split.

Per US Weekly, the 25-year-old beauty mogul thought it was "really sweet" that the hip-hop artist to sneakily slid into the comments section of her Kylie's Cosmetics Insta post.

"That's just who Travis is though. Even when they were a couple, he was never shy about showing big displays of affection and love," an insider noted.

The source further remarked that Kylie and Travis, who share daughter Stormi and son Aire, are "best friends" and have an "open line of communication" and "remarkable co-parenting relationship."

"They’ve always made sure their kids know that they’re both there for them at all times and that will never change. Everybody knows that Kylie and Travis have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have deep respect and admiration for each other no matter what."