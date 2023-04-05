Where do Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stand after his thirst trap comment?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has reportedly responded to her ex and baby daddy Travis Scott's flirty Instagram compliment.
Though it doesn't look like Kylie and Travis are reconciling, a new report claims that the parents still have an "amazing" bond three months after their split.
Per US Weekly, the 25-year-old beauty mogul thought it was "really sweet" that the hip-hop artist to sneakily slid into the comments section of her Kylie's Cosmetics Insta post.
"That's just who Travis is though. Even when they were a couple, he was never shy about showing big displays of affection and love," an insider noted.
The source further remarked that Kylie and Travis, who share daughter Stormi and son Aire, are "best friends" and have an "open line of communication" and "remarkable co-parenting relationship."
"They’ve always made sure their kids know that they’re both there for them at all times and that will never change. Everybody knows that Kylie and Travis have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have deep respect and admiration for each other no matter what."
Kylie and Travis may reconcile in the future, but for now, it seems the two are set on being the best co-parents for their two kiddies.
