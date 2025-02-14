Kylie Jenner joins Timothée Chalamet at Valentine's Day movie premiere

Berlin, Germany - Kylie Jenner jetted to Germany to support Timothée Chalamet as his movie premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Kylie Jenner (l.) jetted to Germany to support Timothée Chalamet as his movie premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. © Collage: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The lovebirds put on a sweet display on Friday with a rare joint outing to the premiere of the 29-year-old's Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

While Kylie didn't accompany him on the red carpet, she was right by his side in the theater as the movie made its debut.

Clips shared by Variety showed the 27-year-old grinning ear to ear as Timothée was displayed on the screen for a round of applause.

As the clapping began, Timothée placed his hand on Kylie's lap for her to take, and she later stroked his cheek with her other hand while the ovation continued.

The reality star turned heads in a glittering, figure-hugging black gown, while Timothée continued his streak of unconventional red carpet wear in a pink sweatsuit.

At one point on the carpet, he unzipped his hoodie and sported just a light-pink tank top despite the freezing temperatures in Berlin.