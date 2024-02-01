Kylie Jenner kicks off all-out birthday celebrations for Stormi and Aire!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has spared no expense when it comes to her children's upcoming birthdays.

Kylie Jenner has given fans an inside look at her all-out celebrations in honor of her daughter Stormi and son Aire's upcoming birthdays. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 26-year-old A-lister gave fans a peek at the lavish festivities via her Instagram story on Wednesday.



"let the birthday week begin," Kylie captioned one of the posts.

The Khy founder has seemingly continued her famous family's tradition of extravagant balloon arches as she revealed the extensive collection of balloons currently residing in her home.

Stormi turns six on Thursday, while her younger brother, Aire, will turn two on Friday. Kylie shares both children with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.

The reality star recently treated her daughter to a night in the limelight with a joint appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where the duo twinned in black gowns at the Valentino show on January 24.

Kylie then brought Stormi with her to Jacquemus' Les Sculptures show on Tuesday, this time opting for matching red ensembles.

This week's birthday celebrations are sure to be as lavish as ever, as the beauty mogul has gone all out for her children's festivities in past years.