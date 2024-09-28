Kylie Jenner models dress with her face on it during Paris Fashion Week!

Kylie Jenner is the moment! During Paris Fashion Week, the Khy founder flaunted a custom-made Balmain dress that featured her face on it.

By Elyse Johnson

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner proved that art really does imitate life during Paris Fashion Week!

Kylie Jenner showed off a sexy black gown that featured a portrait of her face on it.
The 27-year-old beauty mogul had a meta fashion moment with a dress inspired by the legend of King Kylie herself!

On Friday, Kylie dropped footage via her Instagram story from PFW, with one snap being a repost from British Vogue showing the Khy founder rocking a custom-made Balmain dress with a giant print of her face on it.

The black, figure-hugging fit designed by creative director Olivier Rousteing featured a portrait of The Kardashians star rocking a bold red lip across the strapless corset gown.

The stunning look was debuted by a model at the Balmain Spring/Summer 2025 show on Wednesday.

Though the mom of two wasn't in attendance for the runway event, she was spotted in the ultimate "little black dress" at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 set on Thursday.

Kylie looked très magnifique in a black body-con dress, complete with a white cleavage-framing cut-out that extended into criss-cross shoulder straps, plus open-toe, backless shoes.

At last year's Paris Fashion Week, Kylie and Schiaparelli proved to be a match made in fashion heaven as the youngest Kar-Jenner sister channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a shimmering gown.

