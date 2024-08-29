Kylie Jenner goes makeup-free in rare pics with Stormi and Aire

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave a glimpse into her private life with her kiddies, Stormi and Aire Webster!

Kylie Jenner (r.) has dropped some never-before-seen pics of her downtime with her kiddos. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

Though the 27-year-old Khy founder is keeping her romance with Timothée Chalamet private, she at least shared a look at her downtime with her children via Instagram on Wednesday.

Kylie's post, which she captioned "lost files," first featured the mogul and daughter Stormi matching in white fits, but only their shadows were visible as the pair held hands.

The carousel of snaps also showed Kylie getting glammed up for her British Vogue cover shoot, a stunning sunset, the reality star's floral manicure, plus a makeup-free Kylie bending down while smiling at son Aire, with whom she shared an ice cream cone.

The Kardashians star concluded the lengthy IG dump with a sweet clip of herself going down a slide with her baby boy.