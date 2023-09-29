Kylie Jenner channels old Hollywood glamour with figure-hugging gown

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner was the belle of the ball at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show as she continues to turn heads during Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie Jenner's Schiaparelli gown from Thursday's fashion show in Paris has stunned fans. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old reality star stole the show on Thursday as she attended the Schiaparelli event in a custom-made, figure-hugging gown.

The glittering dress featured a halter neck and a keyhole cutout on the chest. Kylie completed the look with old Hollywood curls and bold, dangling earrings.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans an inside look at the custom ensemble with several photos and videos shared on Instagram.

In one photo dump, Kylie shared several snaps alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, who closed out the Schiaparelli show. The 27-year-old model gave the final walk of the show in a strapless red dress and nude heels, with her hair styled in an ultra-high bouffant.

Though Kendall starred in the show, Kylie stole the attention with her stunning Schiaparelli number, which was universally praised by fans and quickly deemed one of her best looks to date.