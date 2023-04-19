Kylie Jenner posts rare Instagram clip of cuddle time with kids

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner gave her Instagram and TikTok followers a peek at her home life with her two kids Stormi and Aire.

Kylie Jenner showed fans what her mornings with her two children Stormi and Aire are like. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

On Tuesday, fresh off her recent interview where she gushed over motherhood, the 25-year-old beauty mogul posted a rare clip of her mornings with her two kiddies.

The adorable video featured a make-up free Kylie sporting a loose, long-sleeved black top while sweetly snuggling her five-year-old daughter and 14-month-old son, whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.

"Blessed mornings with my babies," she captioned the post.

The brief clip, which was also shared on her TikTok page, first showed Kylie kissing her son's head before Stormi, who wore a pink jogger ensemble, joined on the love fest.

The trio can be seen laughing and giggling together until the camera cuts to Kylie's kiddies, showing the toddler tickling her little brother under his arms.

"Mommy!" Stormi cries to the Kardashians star amid the tickle attack.

In her TikTok clip, the morning fun continued with a glimpse into Stormi and Aire's daily activities that included coloring and making mini pancakes.