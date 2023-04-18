Kylie Jenner dishes on having more kids as Timothée Chalamet dating rumors heat up

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner spilled the tea on motherhood and if more kids are in her future as the chatter about her and Timothée Chalamet dating continues!

Kylie Jenner got honest about being a young mom and if more babies are on the way. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old reality TV star is crushing motherhood as she welcomed her second child, Aire, nearly a year ago.

But are more babies on the brain for Ms. Kylie?

During her chat with HommeGirls, the beauty mogul dished on her thoughts about expanding her family down the line.

"I don't have a number in my mind," Kylie spilled to the outlet. "Some women do but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

Kylie reportedly split from her ex Travis Scott for the second time in February.

But despite the exes' fallout and her busy work schedule, The Kardashians star gushed that motherhood truly brings her joy.