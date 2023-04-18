Kylie Jenner dishes on having more kids as Timothée Chalamet dating rumors heat up
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner spilled the tea on motherhood and if more kids are in her future as the chatter about her and Timothée Chalamet dating continues!
The 25-year-old reality TV star is crushing motherhood as she welcomed her second child, Aire, nearly a year ago.
But are more babies on the brain for Ms. Kylie?
During her chat with HommeGirls, the beauty mogul dished on her thoughts about expanding her family down the line.
"I don't have a number in my mind," Kylie spilled to the outlet. "Some women do but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."
Kylie reportedly split from her ex Travis Scott for the second time in February.
But despite the exes' fallout and her busy work schedule, The Kardashians star gushed that motherhood truly brings her joy.
Kylie Jenner says motherhood "changed" her approach to beauty
"It's really such a blessing that I've been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age," Kylie continued.
"I have two kids, I'm 25. Honestly. I've never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities."
Aside from her motherly duties, it seems Kylie is back to getting her flirt on as it was recently reported that she is casually dating Chalamet.
No further deets about their alleged romance have been revealed as of now, but Kylie further reiterated that motherhood has made her "love" herself more.
"I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me," Kylie said.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner