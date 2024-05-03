Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors get new clues
West Hollywood, California - Rumors have been swirling around since last month that Kylie Jenner is possibly pregnant. Now, an insider has spoken out.
The 26-year-old Kar-Jenner clan member was apparently spotted having dinner with her sister Kendall Jenner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
And an insider on the scene told Life & Style magazine that no baby bump was visible on the mom-of-two!
She also apparently ate raw fish at a sushi restaurant - another sign the beauty mogul may indeed be baby-free.
The model also released the new collection from her clothing brand Khy last week, showing off her flat stomach in campaign pictures, and also new IG story photos last week where she did not appear to be sporting a growing belly.
So can the baby rumors be put to rest for her and her rumored boo Timothée Chalamet?
Is Kylie Jenner pregnant?
The rumor about the pregnancy may have been started by Daniel Tosh on his podcast Tosh Show. On an episode, he said he was told about Kylie's pregnancy by a supermarket employee who was allegedly at a shoot for Keeping up with the Kardashians.
The reality star is said to have announced to her famous family during the final scene of their series that she was pregnant with Chalamet's child.
However, it's still unclear how much truth was behind the story.
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP