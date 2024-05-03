Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumors get new clues

West Hollywood, California - Rumors have been swirling around since last month that Kylie Jenner is possibly pregnant. Now, an insider has spoken out.

Kylie Jenner currently has a 6-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old Kar-Jenner clan member was apparently spotted having dinner with her sister Kendall Jenner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

And an insider on the scene told Life & Style magazine that no baby bump was visible on the mom-of-two!

She also apparently ate raw fish at a sushi restaurant - another sign the beauty mogul may indeed be baby-free.

The model also released the new collection from her clothing brand Khy last week, showing off her flat stomach in campaign pictures, and also new IG story photos last week where she did not appear to be sporting a growing belly.

So can the baby rumors be put to rest for her and her rumored boo Timothée Chalamet?