Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's baby?

Los Angeles, California - Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet expecting a baby together?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (r.) spark pregnancy rumors after the makeup mogul was allegedly spotted filming a pregnancy reveal for The Kardashians. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Daniel Tosh's Tuesday episode of his podcast, Tosh Show, the comedian alleged that the 26-year-old beauty mogul filmed a pregnancy reveal for The Kardashians'season 5 at a Malibu grocery store.

"Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show," Tosh began, saying that a worker claimed the store was shut down and rented out for the Hulu TV series.

He added, "This was the scene that apparently happened, Kylie reveals that she's pregnant again with Timothée's kid. What a bombshell."



While there's been previous pregnancy chatter surrounding Kimothée, TMZ reports that the story isn't true.

Production sources dished that the reality show hasn't filmed at a grocery store and that Kylie isn't expecting.

Additionally, insiders believe Tosh put this out there for clout and argued that it was reckless for him to do so.