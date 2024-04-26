Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet having a baby?

Los Angeles, California - As Kylie Jenner continues to wrangle with rumors that she's expecting, insiders have set the record straight on the pregnancy speculation and revealed the state of her romance with actor Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner (r.) is not pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's baby, according to insiders. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & MediaPunch

Rumors circulated social media this week claiming that the 26-year-old reality star, who shares two kids with ex Travis Scott, is now expecting a baby with Timothée.

But as sources have now confirmed to Us Weekly: Kylie is not pregnant.

Though the baby rumors were false, the couple is reportedly still going strong, even as the 27-year-old Oscar nominee films his next project in New York.

"Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he's been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together," the informant said.

The A-listers were first linked in April 2023 and appeared to make things official with some heavy PDA at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour that September.

Despite some chatter about a potential split, Kylie and Timothée's love affair appears to still be going strong over a year in.