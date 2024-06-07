Kylie Jenner returns to "King Kylie" era with Marilyn-esque makeover

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has officially entered her blonde bombshell era as she teased the return of her wig-centric King Kylie aesthetic.

Kylie Jenner wowed with a bouncy blonde bob as she once again teased the return of her iconic "King Kylie" aesthetic. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 26-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share two new selfies that saw her trade her signature dark tresses for a bouncy blonde bob.

"did someone say they missed king kylie," she wrote in the caption.

Kylie has been referencing her 2014 vibe quite frequently in recent months, with a post from January seeing her rock a bubblegum pink wig much in the vein of her old looks.

Though the dramatic new style certainly has some King Kylie energy, fans were quick to demand what they really wanted.

"Throw on the blue wig then repost this," one commented.

"girl this is not what we meant ! lol cut it out," another joked.

Whether or not the King Kylie vibe is here to stay remains up in the air, but the Khy founder certainly has her family's support on the matter.