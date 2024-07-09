Kylie Jenner returns to swimwear years after infamous brand disaster

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is dipping her toes back into the swimwear pool years after her Kylie Swim brand sparked a disastrous backlash from fans.

The 26-year-old reality star revealed on Sunday that her clothing brand, Khy, will expand into swimwear with a new "vacation" drop.

Kylie modeled several of the line's suits herself in a promo video shared on her social media pages, giving a peek at the styles and colors that will be available during the release on Thursday.

But fans aren't ready to move on from the controversy that her Kylie Swim line stirred in 2021, as made clear in the comments!

"Swimsuits didnt work out last time she really wanna try them again," one user wrote.

When the first of the mogul's swim pieces shipped out, customers immediately flooded social media with complaints about the "cheap" quality. Some suits were see-through or plagued by poor stitching, while others reported that there was nowhere near enough coverage.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not directly address the controversy, and Kylie Swim never followed up that initial drop.