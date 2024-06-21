Kylie Jenner wows in chic cottagecore looks from latest Khy drop
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has put a fresh spin on the beloved cottagecore fashion trend for the latest drop from her clothing line, Khy.
After sharing a sneaky teaser on Thursday, the 26-year-old reality star made her debut as the model for Khy's new Poplin drop.
In the first video, Kylie was her best "tomato girl" self as she hung up some of the white styles on a clothing line placed on a lush field.
A photo shared Friday saw the beauty mogul model a white matching set consisting of a mock neck zip-up with bell sleeves paired with a puffy mini-skirt.
The skirt appears to be the same one Kylie rocked on her recent trip to Spain with her older sister, Kendall.
Her Instagram post showed the skirt paired with a white bandeau top featuring a large bow on the back, which just may be included in the drop as well!
Why has Kylie Jenner changed up her fashion so much?
Once known for her somewhat maximalist makeup and bold hair colors, Kylie has scaled back her looks to meet the more natural looks that are trendiest today.
Some fans even speculated that her style shift was influenced by her romance with actor Timothée Chalamet, but the reality star denied the theories and admitted she's just loves to follow the latest trends.
The Poplin drop arrives on Friday, June 27, at 12 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner