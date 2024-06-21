Kylie Jenner wows in chic cottagecore looks from latest Khy drop

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has put a fresh spin on the beloved cottagecore fashion trend for the latest drop from her clothing line, Khy.

After sharing a sneaky teaser on Thursday, the 26-year-old reality star made her debut as the model for Khy's new Poplin drop.

In the first video, Kylie was her best "tomato girl" self as she hung up some of the white styles on a clothing line placed on a lush field.

A photo shared Friday saw the beauty mogul model a white matching set consisting of a mock neck zip-up with bell sleeves paired with a puffy mini-skirt.

The skirt appears to be the same one Kylie rocked on her recent trip to Spain with her older sister, Kendall.

Her Instagram post showed the skirt paired with a white bandeau top featuring a large bow on the back, which just may be included in the drop as well!