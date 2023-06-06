Kylie Jenner reveals five-year-old Stormi's shockingly expensive jewelry
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is sparing no expense when it comes to spoiling her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
On Monday, the 25-year-old mom of two took to TikTok to give her fans an inside look at her life in a series of videos.
In one clip, Kylie channeled her inner YouTube vlogger by playing "What's in my bag," which is a large black purse from Bottega that typically runs for over $4,000.
Naturally, she plugged a number of Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics products floating through her bag while also making a surprise reveal about her daughter's jewelry collection.
She then holds up a gold Rolex of Stormi's, saying that the pricey watch originally belonged to her before she let her daughter wear it to a birthday party.
Stormi doesn't seem to be a fan of the watch, as she "didn't want to wear it anymore" after the party.
Per Page Six, Stormi's one-and-done jewelry is reportedly worth over $40,000.
Kylie Jenner flaunts her shoe collection on TikTok
In another TikTok from Monday, the youngest KarJenner sister flaunted her extensive shoe and purse collection as she got ready for the day.
Her one-year-old son, Aire, made a sweet surprise appearance as he wandered in the frame.
Things seem to be going quite well for Kylie these days as she continues to promote her beauty collection and enjoys a blossoming romance with actor Timothée Chalamet!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner