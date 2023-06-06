Kylie Jenner reveals five-year-old Stormi's shockingly expensive jewelry

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner is sparing no expense when it comes to spoiling her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster .

Kylie Jenner revealed her five-year-old daughter, Stormi, has a Rolex she only wore once. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

On Monday, the 25-year-old mom of two took to TikTok to give her fans an inside look at her life in a series of videos.

In one clip, Kylie channeled her inner YouTube vlogger by playing "What's in my bag," which is a large black purse from Bottega that typically runs for over $4,000.

Naturally, she plugged a number of Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics products floating through her bag while also making a surprise reveal about her daughter's jewelry collection.

She then holds up a gold Rolex of Stormi's, saying that the pricey watch originally belonged to her before she let her daughter wear it to a birthday party.

Stormi doesn't seem to be a fan of the watch, as she "didn't want to wear it anymore" after the party.

Per Page Six, Stormi's one-and-done jewelry is reportedly worth over $40,000.