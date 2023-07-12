Kylie Jenner rocks steamy bikini while enjoying scorching July heat!
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has once again re-entered her "King Kylie" era with stunning bikini pics!
The 25-year-old beauty mogul aptly reminded everyone why she is also known as "King Kylie," per her weekend snaps.
Kylie highlighted her pool day by giving her Instagram followers a close look at her latest sultry bikini wear.
The mom of two's curvy frame was unmissable in the sexy snaps, modeling a strapless green bandeau top and a matching pair of ruched bikini bottoms.
She accessorized the two-piece with a gold pendant necklaces, an embellished belly chain, and a stack of bangle bracelet.s.
The first post showing off the reality TV star's smoking swimwear included the caption, "Happy Saturday."
Kylie Jenner continues to slay swimwear on Instagram
In Kylie's follow-up reel featuring The Beatles track Sometimes, Kylie is seen striking several poses in her fire swim attire.
Though Kendall Jenner is the "supermodel" of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the business mogul proved she still has modeling skills as she was seen running her fingers through her brunette locks and giving impressive "smizes."
Does summer 2023 belong to King Kylie? The star's latest steamy snaps seem to confirm this!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner