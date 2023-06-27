Kylie Jenner drops bikini snaps as she legally changes son's name

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has got that "summer feeling" in her latest sun-kissed social media posts.

Kylie Jenner has been keeping fans updated on her "happy" summer as she files legal documents to formally change her one-year-old son's name. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share some of her newest photos, which featured the reality star rocking a red-hot bikini while sipping on some appropriately matching red wine.

In another snap from this week, she declared it "a happy monday" as she posed under the sun in a cropped white t-shirt and denim jeans.

The glowing Kylie Cosmetics founder has sparked further speculation from fans in her comment section, who are busy theorizing whether it's her rumored romance with Timothée Chalamet that has her so "happy" these days.

But the mom of two has plenty to celebrate as she spends time with her five-year-old daughter, Stormi, and one-year-old son, Aire.

On Monday, Kylie officially changed her baby boy's name as she filed the necessary paperwork in court, per PEOPLE.