Has Timothée Chalamet moved in with Kylie Jenner?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has reportedly taken things to the next level with boo Timothée Chalamet, as sources say he's been quietly moving into her $36 million mansion.
Kimothée is spicing things up a notch!
A source who spoke to OK! Magazine revealed that Timothée has been living with the 26-year-old fashion mogul whenever he's in Los Angeles.
"She's so private that her sisters don't even know about it yet!" the insider said.
Despite their busy schedules — with the 27-year-old actor traveling the world promoting his latest film, Wonka, and the Kylie Cosmetics owner focusing on the drop of her new brand, Khy — the two have been making a conscious effort to spend time together.
The source noted that they "like the idea of having the same home base" and "miss each other so much when they're apart."
Even Kylie's two children, whom she shares with rapper ex Travis Scott, adore him!
Kylie Jenner's kids are "obsessed" with Timothée Chalamet
"They're obsessed [with Timothée]," the source said of five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.
"All Kylie ever wanted was for someone to love her for her and to love the kids, and Timothée checks those boxes. She's so happy to make things official and be living with him."
When the two are together, the source added that they mainly stay home, eat food, and spend time with the reality star's kids.
The source assured that the Dune star is "sensitive and kind" and would never want to get in the way of Kylie's relationship with her kids.
"It's not just some fling," the insider dished.
Cover photo: Collage: Ben Stansall / Andrea RENAULT / AFP