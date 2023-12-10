Has Timothée Chalamet moved in with Kylie Jenner?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has reportedly taken things to the next level with boo Timothée Chalamet, as sources say he's been quietly moving into her $36 million mansion.

Kylie Jenner (r) and Timothée Chalamet are heating things up as the Dune actor has reportedly been living with the reality star whenever he's in Los Angeles. © Collage: Ben Stansall / Andrea RENAULT / AFP

Kimothée is spicing things up a notch!

A source who spoke to OK! Magazine revealed that Timothée has been living with the 26-year-old fashion mogul whenever he's in Los Angeles.

"She's so private that her sisters don't even know about it yet!" the insider said.

Despite their busy schedules — with the 27-year-old actor traveling the world promoting his latest film, Wonka, and the Kylie Cosmetics owner focusing on the drop of her new brand, Khy — the two have been making a conscious effort to spend time together.

The source noted that they "like the idea of having the same home base" and "miss each other so much when they're apart."

Even Kylie's two children, whom she shares with rapper ex Travis Scott, adore him!