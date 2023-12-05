Has Kylie Jenner made things official with Timothée Chalamet?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance is apparently heating up, per new chatter on Hollywood's hottest couple!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's (l) romance has reportedly gotten more serious since they began dating in April. © Collage: Thomas SAMSON / AFP & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Things seem to be getting serious for "Kimothée," according to a report published by PEOPLE on Monday.

Insiders dished that the 26-year-old beauty mogul, who began dating the Dune star in Apri, is "incredibly happy" with her new boo and has officially dubbed him her "boyfriend."

As for the 27-year-old actor, sources spilled that he's "in awe of everything she is accomplishing" and "especially thinks she is an amazing mom."

"He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other," the insider shared.

"He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused," the source continued, noting that the Kardashian-Jenner clan "loves him."

The lovebirds' support for one another is quite evident as the Khy founder was seen in London for Timothée's Wonka film premiere last month.