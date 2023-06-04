Kylie Jenner serves up chic fashion in new snaps from her Paris trip

Los Angeles, California - Bonjour! Kylie Jenner took a look back at her fashionable Parisian trip with never-before-seen snaps on Instagram!

Oo-la-la! Kylie Jenner (l) is a Parisian dream in new snaps for her time in Paris. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 25-year-old beauty magnate looked très magnifique in the new snaps she dropped on Saturday.

Kylie's photo dump consisted of pics from her time across the pond, where she modeled several looks and was joined by her bestie Yris Palmer and momager Kris Jenner.

Fans had already gotten a glimpse of Kylie's magical Parisian trip and the futuristic attire she sported in a previous post from her time at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Yet this new dump, the Kardashians star was seen sporting more chic fits, including a cream, cropped blazer jacket with a voluminous miniskirt that she paired with a pair of classic black pumps.

Her BFF also donned a head-turning outfit with an open blazer, silver-trimmed ribbon design, and short shorts.

Elsewhere in the carousel post, Kylie is seen seductively posing with a cherry in her mouth as she flaunts her curves in the bright white, halter-style mini dress with corset ribbing at the waist and a flared A-line skirt.