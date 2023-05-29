Kylie Jenner rocks futuristic fashion at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Paris, France - Beyoncé got some A-list support at the Renaissance World Tour in Paris from Kylie Jenner , who gave fans an enviable behind-the-scenes rundown of the evening on social media.

Kylie Jenner showed off her fashion from Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Paris via social media. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

On Friday, the 41-year-old Single Ladies artist took the stage at the Stade De France for her latest performance on her sold-out stadium tour.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister attended the concert in chic style, perfectly channeling the futuristic fashion of the Renaissance era with a color-block leather and sheer ensemble, which she showed off on Instagram.



Kylie captioned her carousel of snaps with an appropriate emoji combination of a crown and a bee, a nod to Queen Bey herself.

Along with her IG posts, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her POV of the concert via TikTok, sharing several clips she took of the show as well as a FOMO-inducing video of her and her friends singing along to HEATED in a limo.

Her first TikTok video revealed which family member accompanied her to the show as King Kylie posed alongside the KarJenner matriarch, Kris Jenner.

But Kylie wasn't the only celebrity spotted enjoying the show in the City of Lights!