Kylie Jenner is reportedly "not over" Travis Scott despite Timothée Chalamet chatter
Los Angeles, California - Though it's been reported that Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet, there's some gossip floating around that she's not exactly "over" her ex Travis Scott.
Is there a messy love triangle brewing?
As chatter swirls that the 25-year-old reality TV star is "causally" seeing the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actor, a new report from US Weekly suggests Kylie still has feelings for her baby daddy.
According to a source, Kylie "thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential," while noting that the mom of two is "not over" the 31-year-old rapper.
"Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing co-parenting relationship."
Is Kylie Jenner trying to "move on" from Travis Scott with Timothée Chalamet?
The unnamed insider went on to say that Kylie isn't putting any "pressure" on her "connection" with the Dune star.
"Part of her dating Timothée is in hopes of moving on from Travis, but that hasn’t happened yet," the informant added. "There’s always a possibility of reconciling with Travis at some point."
Interesting.
Kylie and Travis split earlier this year after the couple spent the holidays apart.
Cover photo: Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & tchalamet