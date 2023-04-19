Kylie Jenner is reportedly "not over" Travis Scott despite Timothée Chalamet chatter

Los Angeles, California - Though it's been reported that Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet , there's some gossip floating around that she's not exactly "over" her ex Travis Scott.

Is there a messy love triangle brewing?

As chatter swirls that the 25-year-old reality TV star is "causally" seeing the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actor, a new report from US Weekly suggests Kylie still has feelings for her baby daddy.

According to a source, Kylie "thinks Timothée is really sweet and she does see potential," while noting that the mom of two is "not over" the 31-year-old rapper.

"Kylie knows she and Travis will always be in each other’s lives, and they have an amazing co-parenting relationship."