Kylie Jenner shares peek at red-hot looks from Turks and Caicos trip

Turks and Caicos Islands - Kylie Jenner has shared more images from her Turks and Caicos vacation with her sister Kendall , where she rocked summer-ready, lavish looks!

Kylie Jenner looked smoking hot in her diamond-studded bikini set during her Turks and Caicos takeover. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Khy founder dropped more footage from her tropical takeover, with the first post highlighting the beauty mogul's red-hot bikini set.



The steamy slideshow featured Kylie posing in the stringy, diamond-studded swimwear – which reportedly costs $10K – on a lounge chair while also flaunting her beach-ready black hair.

Her next post showed her kiddies Stormi and Aire, plus auntie Kendall enjoying some coconuts, the ocean, and a beautiful sunset.

The Kardashians star gave bridal vibes in her last post as she flaunted her curves in an all-white, strapless mini-dress that was adorned in floral lace and a sexy netted pattern in the middle.

She added matching stockings to the risqué dress as she posed in front of another breath-taking sunset.