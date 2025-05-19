Kylie Jenner shares peek at red-hot looks from Turks and Caicos trip

Suns out, buns out! Kylie Jenner popped out for her Turks and Caicos vacation with Kendall Jenner and her kiddies in an itty-bitty, red bikini.

By Elyse Johnson

Turks and Caicos Islands - Kylie Jenner has shared more images from her Turks and Caicos vacation with her sister Kendall, where she rocked summer-ready, lavish looks!

Kylie Jenner looked smoking hot in her diamond-studded bikini set during her Turks and Caicos takeover.
Kylie Jenner looked smoking hot in her diamond-studded bikini set during her Turks and Caicos takeover.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Khy founder dropped more footage from her tropical takeover, with the first post highlighting the beauty mogul's red-hot bikini set.

The steamy slideshow featured Kylie posing in the stringy, diamond-studded swimwear – which reportedly costs $10K – on a lounge chair while also flaunting her beach-ready black hair.

Her next post showed her kiddies Stormi and Aire, plus auntie Kendall enjoying some coconuts, the ocean, and a beautiful sunset.

Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and more stars join letter condemning silence over Gaza genocide
Celebrities Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and more stars join letter condemning silence over Gaza genocide

The Kardashians star gave bridal vibes in her last post as she flaunted her curves in an all-white, strapless mini-dress that was adorned in floral lace and a sexy netted pattern in the middle.

She added matching stockings to the risqué dress as she posed in front of another breath-taking sunset.

Could Kylie's bridal look be a hint that she and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet have secretly gotten engaged? Her followers definitely think so, so stay tuned!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

More on Kylie Jenner: