Kylie Jenner shares peek at red-hot looks from Turks and Caicos trip
Turks and Caicos Islands - Kylie Jenner has shared more images from her Turks and Caicos vacation with her sister Kendall, where she rocked summer-ready, lavish looks!
On Sunday, the 27-year-old Khy founder dropped more footage from her tropical takeover, with the first post highlighting the beauty mogul's red-hot bikini set.
The steamy slideshow featured Kylie posing in the stringy, diamond-studded swimwear – which reportedly costs $10K – on a lounge chair while also flaunting her beach-ready black hair.
Her next post showed her kiddies Stormi and Aire, plus auntie Kendall enjoying some coconuts, the ocean, and a beautiful sunset.
The Kardashians star gave bridal vibes in her last post as she flaunted her curves in an all-white, strapless mini-dress that was adorned in floral lace and a sexy netted pattern in the middle.
She added matching stockings to the risqué dress as she posed in front of another breath-taking sunset.
Could Kylie's bridal look be a hint that she and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet have secretly gotten engaged? Her followers definitely think so, so stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner