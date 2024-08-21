Kylie Jenner models satin swimsuits for her "sexiest drop yet"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner reminded everyone that summer isn't over yet with her newest Khy drop!

Kylie Jenner modeled several satin swimsuits from her Khy line. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 27-year-old mogul dropped a look at her newest launch from her fashion line with sizzling promo pics shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

Kylie's post featured the mom of two stunning in a turquoise string bikini while lounging in the pool.

The beauty magnate added a slicked bun and silver hoop earrings while she flaunted the sexy set.

In her previous post, Kylie kicked things off in a monochrome, silver cut-out one-piece in front of a large Palm Tree.

The Kardashians star accessorized the look with silver hoops and boho-styled curls and again showed the swimwear in sultry poses.

But the best part is that these sizzling pieces are now available in vibrant colors on the Khy site!

Kylie has reportedly been having a dreamy summer thanks to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.