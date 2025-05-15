Kylie Jenner shares sweet vacay snaps with Kendall: "She's my childhood that can never be lost"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner shared a sweet tribute to her older sister Kendall after the two enjoyed a tropical getaway.

Kylie Jenner (l.) had fans in their feels as she shared a sweet tribute to her older sister Kendall after the pair's recent tropical getaway. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old reality star posted a few new photos to her Instagram page that showed her and Kendall playing in the ocean as the sun set behind them.

"she's my childhood that can never be lost," Kylie wrote.

The tribute had fans – and their A-list besties – in their feels, as the comment section proved!

"Ok fine im crying," Hailey Bieber wrote.

Kendall dropped another of the ocean photos to her Instagram story, where she added the caption, "right where i'm supposed to be."

The sisters' tropical snaps come after they spent a night in the Big Apple with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at Monday night's Knicks-Celtics game.

Kylie shared plenty of footage of their night – though her social media posts only featured the 28-year-old model rather than her beau!

While Timothée may not have made her Instagram yet, the pair just recently made their official red carpet debut as a couple after two years of dating.