Kylie Jenner shares Stormi's reaction to iconic "To Our Daughter" video!

Kylie Jenner reflected on her pregnancy with Stormi Webster by sharing the emotional video with the six-year-old. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

It's been nearly seven years since the Khy founder dropped her tender video that documented her secret pregnancy with her eldest child.

Over the weekend, Kylie opted to share the emotional moment with Stormi and posted the toddler's reaction to it via TikTok.

The Kardashians star captioned the post, "I thought it was time to show her the 'To Our Daughter' video," adding, "can't believe its been 7 years."

Stormi is seen watching the opening scenes of the clip that featured Kris Jenner preparing to give birth to Kylie, which some said seemed to frighten the six-year-old.

One fan commented, "Don't think a 7 year old needs to see this ngl."

Elsewhere in the video, the beauty mogul is filmed saying, "I can't wait to see you, meet you, kiss you, love you, teach you things that maybe only I can teach you, and your mom can teach you the things she can teach you."