Kylie Jenner shines bright like a diamond in stunning vacay pics

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner channeled her inner mermaid while enjoying a mystery vacation in paradise!

Kylie Jenner gave mermaidcore vibes while enjoying her tropical vacation. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Sunday, the 26-year-old Khy founder shared some more fashionable footage to Instagram of her vacation where she rocked a head-turning "mermaidcore" look!



In the photo dump, Kylie stunned in a breathtaking sheer aqua Galvan London gown that featured a high-scoop neckline, long sleeves, and a form-fitting construction.

Kylie posed in front of the dreamy orange sky and kept her sun-kissed makeup natural, completing the look with a slicked-back hair bun.

She simply captioned the post, "twilight," alluding to her picturesque background.

Though the Sprinter mogul hasn't dropped her location yet, she did tease fans with another glimpse at her mysterious vacay with a previous photo dump where she modeled a black-and-silver Chanel swimsuit.

Kylie flaunted her curves in a diamond-studded two-piece swimsuit near some crystal blue water and some rocky cliffs.