Kylie Jenner shuts down pregnancy chatter with bikini snaps: "Back in paradise"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has dropped several enviable snaps from "paradise" that have quickly shut down any lingering pregnancy chatter.

Kylie Jenner shared new vacation snaps to her Instagram on Saturday, effectively shutting down rumors that she is expecting another baby. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old reality star shared a new photo dump to Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a peek at her vacay life with a series of bikini-clad photos.

"back in paradise," Kylie wrote under the carousel post.

Most of the images showed the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posing by the ocean in a black bikini with metallic polka-dots, while another image gave a closeup look at her hombre manicure and eye-catching rings.

In the comments, fans were quick to speculate the post was an intentional clap back to the recent gossip that she was expecting her third baby.

The rumor largely stemmed from comedian Daniel Kosh, who claimed he heard Kylie and her family were filming a scene for their Hulu series, The Kardashians, at a store in Malibu.

He alleged that the Khy founder revealed that she was pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's baby, but inside sources later denied the claims.