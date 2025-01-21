Kylie Jenner slammed for hefty number of private jet flights during LA wildfires

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has found herself the subject of public scrutiny once more with a seemingly tone-deaf response to the devastating wildfires in her hometown of Los Angeles.

© MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

King Kylie left town during the emergency, although she wasn't the only celeb to do so since the fires began on January 7.

What sets the 27-year-old apart from the rest is the high number of flights she's been on during this climate disaster.

Eight private jet trips have been reported during the wildfires, with 11 in total since the beginning of 2025.

The first of the wildfire flights happened on January 9 when the Khy founder took a 15-minute-long flight from LA to Camarillo.

Several days later, she flew to Palm Springs, and from there, she went to London and Paris to join her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, on his press junket for the film A Complete Unknown.

Kylie then jetted back home to LA – but she wasn't done!

On January 16, the Kardashians star traveled on her jet three separate times in one day, with stops in North Dakota, Colorado, and New Jersey.

Per data from CelebrityJets, Kylie's flights emitted around 277 tons of CO2 in 2025, with 233 tons of that CO2 being generated during the wildfires. For context, the typical American produces 16 tons of CO2 per year.