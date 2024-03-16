Kylie Jenner snaps old-school selfie in latest workout photos

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner went back to her roots with a duck-face selfie showing off a new workout set.

Kylie Jenner modeled her new Alo fitness set in a series of snaps that showed the reality star working her best duck face. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old reality star shared her weekend activities with her 400 million followers on Saturday in a new Instagram post.

"the weekends = @alo," she wrote in the caption, tagging the fitness fashion brand.

In the first snap, Kylie posed for the camera in a nearly full-body snap that revealed her impressive physique.

She followed that up with a picture straight out of her Tumblr era that saw the Kylie Cosmetics mogul snap a flash mirror selfie with a digital camera.

Kylie pouted her lips for the camera as she looked at the mirror, highlighting the top from her Alo set.

The new snaps come after The Kardashians star celebrated the launch of her brand-new fragrance, Cosmic, with a lavish, star-studded bash.

Kylie rocked a backless red gown with a halter neckline for the event, where she was joined by her older sister, Kendall, and their mom, Kris.